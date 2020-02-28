Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 159 (17 - 23 February 2020)

During 17 – 23 February 2020, a total of 3,067 movements were recorded, composed of 2,151 arrivals and 916 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (40%), poor living conditions (37%), voluntary relocation (12%), improved security (4%), fear of attack (3%), Military operations (2%) and involuntary relocation (2%).