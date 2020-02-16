Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 158 (10- 16 February 2020)

During 10 - 16 February 2020, a total of 2,883 movements were recorded, composed of 2,397 arrivals and 486 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (45%), poor living conditions (42%), improved security (8%), fear of attack (3%), military operations (1%) and conflict/attack (1%).