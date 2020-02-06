Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 156 (27 January - 2 February 2020)

During 27 January – 2 February 2020, a total of 3,104 movements were recorded, composed of 2,072 arrivals and 1,032 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: conflict/attack (34%), poor living conditions (32%), voluntary relocation (24%), improved security (7%) and fear of attack (3%).