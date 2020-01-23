Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 154 (13 - 19 January 2020)

From 13 – 19 January 2020, a total of 3,140 movements were recorded, composed of 2,338 arrivals and 802 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (36%), voluntary relocation (25%), fear of attack (14%), conflict/attack (14%), improved security (8%) and military operations (3%).