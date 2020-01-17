17 Jan 2020

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 153 (6 - 12 January 2020)

from International Organization for Migration
From 6 – 12 January 2020, a total of 3,071 movements were recorded, composed of 2,400 arrivals and 671 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Bama, Chibok, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Demsa, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (35%), voluntary relocation (28%), fear of attack (13%), improved security (12%), conflict/attack (11%) and military operations (1%).

