Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 148 (2-8 December 2019)

During the period of 2 – 8 December 2019, a total of 2,517 movements were recorded, which composed of 1,662 arrivals and 855 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Bama, Dikwa, Hawul, Jere and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Hong, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (37%), fear of attack (23%), voluntary relocation (22%), improved security (16%), military operations (1%) and conflict/attack (1%).