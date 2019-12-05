05 Dec 2019

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 147 (25 November - 1 December 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original
SUMMARY

During the period of 25 November – 1 December 2019, a total of 3,786 movements were recorded, which composed of 2,452 arrivals and 1,334 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Kaga, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Chibok, Gwoza, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (29%), improved security (21%), fear of attack (20%), voluntary relocation (16%) and conflict/attack (14%).

