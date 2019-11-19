Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 144 (4 - 10 November 2019)

SUMMARY

During the period of 4 – 10 November 2019, a total of 1,626 movements were recorded, which were composed of 1,264 arrivals and 362 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Konduga, Mafa, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (38%), voluntary relocation (33%), improved security (13%), flood (8%), military operations (4%), fear of attack (3%) and conflict/attack (1%).