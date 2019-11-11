Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 143 | 28 October - 3 November 2019

During the period of 28 October – 3 November 2019, a total of 13,976 movements were recorded, which were composed of 4,238 arrivals and 9,738 departures.

Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul,

Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State.

Departures were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: flood (81%), voluntary relocation (9%), poor living conditions (5%), conflict/attack (3%), fear of attack (1%), improved security (1%), and military operations (1%).