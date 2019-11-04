Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 142 | 21 - 27 October 2019

During the period of 21 – 27 October 2019, a total of 1,208 movements were recorded, which were composed of 922 arrivals and 286 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kaga, Konduga, Maiduguri, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State.

Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, MayoBelwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza and Kala/ Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (44%), voluntary relocation (35%), improved security (19%), involuntary relocation (2%) and conflict/attack (0.1%).