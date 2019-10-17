Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 140 | 7 - 13 October 2019

From the period 7 – 13 October 2019, a total of 1,137 movements were recorded, which were composed of 856 arrivals and 281 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kaga, Konduga, Mafa, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Dikwa, Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State. Departures were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (36%), poor living conditions (33%), military operations (12%), improved security (8%), fear of attack (7%), conflict/attack (2%) and involuntary relocation (1%).