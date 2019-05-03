03 May 2019

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 116 (22 – 28 April 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Apr 2019
Within the period of 22-28 April 2019, a total of 2,770 movements were recorded, including 2,226 arrivals and 544 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Kaga, Mafa, Maiduguri, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba LGA of Borno state, Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (32%), improved security (14%), fear of attack (2%), military operation (25%) and poor living conditions (27%).

