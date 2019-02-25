25 Feb 2019

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 106 (11 - 17 February 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (882.41 KB)

Within the period of 11 - 17 February 2019, a total of 2,855 movements were recorded, including 1,746 arrivals and 1,109 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Maiha and Numan LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba, Bama and Chibok LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Maiha and Numan LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (13%), improved security (51%), ongoing conflict (5%), poor living conditions (15%) and fear of attacks (16%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.