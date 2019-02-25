Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 106 (11 - 17 February 2019)

Within the period of 11 - 17 February 2019, a total of 2,855 movements were recorded, including 1,746 arrivals and 1,109 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Jere, Konduga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Maiha and Numan LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba, Bama and Chibok LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Maiha and Numan LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (13%), improved security (51%), ongoing conflict (5%), poor living conditions (15%) and fear of attacks (16%).