Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 105 (04 - 10 February 2019)

Within the period of 04 - 10 February 2019, a total of 6,931 movements were recorded, including 4,752 arrivals and 2,179 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira/Uba and Bama LGA of Borno state and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Lamaurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michka, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (10%), improved security (4%), ongoing conflict (34.5%), poor living conditions (16.5%) and fear of attacks (35%)