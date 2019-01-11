Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 100 (31 December 2018 - 06 January 2019)

Within the period of 31 December 2018 to 06 January 2019, a total of 26,426 movements were recorded, including 24,902 arrivals and 1,524 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Mobbar and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno state and locations in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded at Askira Uba and Damboa LGA of Borno state, Fufore, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (5%), improved security (2%), ongoing conflict (88%), poor living conditions (3%) and fear of attacks (2%).