Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 275 | 09 — 15 May 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria.

ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 09 and 15 May 2022, a total of 1,923 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,545 arrivals and 378 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde,

Maiha, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: search for better living conditions (976 individuals or 51%), improved security (280 individuals or 14%), seasonal farming (232 individuals or 12%), poor living conditions (174 individuals or 9%), access to humanitarian support (111 individuals or 6%), family reunification (94 individuals or 5%) and military operations (56 individuals or 3%).