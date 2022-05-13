Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 274 | 02 - 08 May 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 02 and 08 May 2022, a total of 1,468 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,171 arrivals and 297 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-aﬀected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Gwoza and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Hong, Maiha, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: family reunification (670 individuals or 46%), military operations (242 individuals or 17%), conflicts/attacks (196 individuals or 13%), seasonal farming (124 individuals or 8%), poor living conditions (82 individuals or 6%), search for better living conditions (76 individuals or 5%), improved security (63 individuals or 4%) and fear of attacks (15 individuals or 1%).