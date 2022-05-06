Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 273 | 25 April - 01 May 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 25 April and 01 May 2022, a total of 2,968 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 2,846 arrivals and 122 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-aﬀected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (839 individuals or 28%), military operations (646 individuals or 22%), poor living conditions (422 individuals or 14%), conflicts/attacks (361 individuals or 12%), government-assisted relocation (275 individuals or 9%), fear of attacks (190 individuals or 7%), improved security (177 individuals or 6%) and seasonal farming (58 individuals or 2%).