Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 272 | 18 April - 24 April 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria.

ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 18 and 24 April 2022, a total of 1,824 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States.

The recorded movements consisted of 1,353 arrivals and 471 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Bama LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi,

Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (744 individuals or 41%), poor living conditions (401 individuals or 22%), improved security (377 individuals or 21%), military operations (242 individuals or 13%), fear of attacks (41 individuals or 2%) and conflicts/attacks (19 individuals or 1%).