Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 268 | 21 March — 27 March 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 21 and 27 March 2022, a total of 2,152 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,632 arrivals and 520 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Numan, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,051 individuals or 49%), improved security (504 individuals or 23%), poor living conditions (371 individuals or 17%), military operations (135 individuals or 6%), seasonal farming (58 individuals or 3%) and conflicts/attacks (33 individuals or 2%).