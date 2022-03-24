Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 267 | 14 March - 20 March 2022

The DTM Emergency Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 14 and 20 March 2022, a total of 2,422 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 2,053 arrivals and 369 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (843 individuals or 35%), poor living conditions (522 individuals or 22%), conflicts/attacks (459 individuals or 19%), military operations (341 iindividuals or 14%), improved security (186 individuals or 8%), fear of attacks (37 individuals or 1%) and seasonal farming (34 individuals or 1%).