Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 265 | 28 February - 06 March 2022

The DTM Emergency Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 28 February and 06 March 2022, a total of 2,785 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 2,226 arrivals and 559 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Hawul, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha,

Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,361 individuals or 49%), military operations (429 individuals or 16%), conflicts/attacks (368 individuals or 13%), improved security (332 individuals or 12%), poor living conditions (201 individuals or 7%), fear of attack (89 individuals or 3%) and camp closures/government relocation schemes (5 individuals or <1%).