Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 261 | 31 January - 06 February 2022

Between 31st January and 6th February 2022, a total of 2,140 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,966 arrivals and 174 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, while in Fufore, Michika, Mubi North and Mubi South, Numan and Song LGAs of Adamawa State.