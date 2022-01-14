Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 257 | 03 - 09 January 2022

Between the 3rd and 9th of January 2022, a total of 3,118 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 2,746 arrivals and 372 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza,

Hawul, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira Uba LGA of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa. State ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: Voluntary relocation (1,612 individuals or 52%), poor living conditions (1,017 individuals or 33%), improved security (297 individuals or 9%), conflicts/attacks (161 individuals or 5%) and fear of attack (31 individuals or 1%)