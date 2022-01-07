Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 256 | 27 December 2021 - 02 January 2022

Between 27 December 2021 and 02 January 2022, a total of 2,972 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 2,712 arrivals and 260 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Girei, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Bama LGA of Borno, and Hong, Lamurde, Maiha and Numan LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,294 individuals or 44%), camp closure/government-assisted relocation in Teachers Village and Bakassi Camps (1,062 individuals or 36%), poor living conditions (481 individuals or 16%), improved security (95 individuals or 3%) and seasonal farming (40 individuals or 1%)