Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 255 | 20 - 26 December 2021

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilizes direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 20 and 26 December 2021, a total of 3,875 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 3,381 arrivals and 494 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Kala/Balge and Konduga LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,498 individuals or 39%), conflicts/attacks (944 individuals or 24%), camp closure/government-assisted relocation (877 individuals or 23%), poor living conditions (349 individuals or 9%), improved security (112 individuals or 3%), fear of attacks (59 individuals or 1%) and seasonal farming (36 individuals or 1%).