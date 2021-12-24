Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 254 | 13 - 19 December 2021

Between 13 and 19 December 2021, a total of 5,791 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 5,285 arrivals and 506 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.