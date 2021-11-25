Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 250 | 15 - 21 November 2021

Between 15 and 21 November 2021, a total of 3,772 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 3,177 arrivals and 595 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,817 individuals or 48%), poor living conditions (806 individuals or 22%), conflict/attack (763 individuals or 20%), fear of attack (181 individuals or 5%), improved security (179 individuals or 5%) and seasonal farming (50 individuals or 1%).