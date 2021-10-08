Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 243 | 27 September - 03 October 2021

Between 27 September and 3 October 2021, a total of 2,298 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 1,977 arrivals and 321 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, and Konduga LGAs of Borno, and Fufore, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,312 individuals or 57%), poor living conditions (564 individuals or 24%), improved security (244 individuals or 11%), seasonal farming (90 individuals or 4%), fear of attack (62 individuals or 3%) and flood (26 individuals or 1%).