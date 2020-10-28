Nigeria - DG ECHO supporting flood response (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2020)

Floods caused by heavy rain since early September have affected 22 Nigerian states, resulting in the destruction and damage of houses and the consequent displacement of 22,357 people. According to the International Federation of the Red Crescent (IFRC), 192,594 people have are affected across the country. DG ECHO is supporting with the replenishment of IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with EUR 80,000 to assist 12,000 people (2,000 households) affected by the floods, through cash transfers for shelter and non-food items, as well as basic health support, WASH and food assistance in Jigawa, Kwara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara (Western and southern Nigeria) states.