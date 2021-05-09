Nigeria: Decongestion Strategy Shelter/ NFI & CCCM Sector

CAMP Decongestion:

Background

• 273 camps in the BAY states, 73 camps and sites (424,515 individuals) are considered Highly congested, 25 camps/sites (172,961 individuals) are considered moderately congested, 36 camps (113,086 individuals) are low congested while 139 camps and sites are not congested (123,077 individuals).

• 1,274 Hectares of land needed to enable the decongestion of 424,515 individuals who are having a surface area less than 19m2 per person for living space.

• High congestion- ≤20 Sq. m/individual.

• Moderate Congestion-between 20 – 29.99 Sq. m/individual

• Low congestion- between 30 – 44.99 Sq. m/individual

• Uncongested-≥ 45Sq. m/individual.