Now in its tenth year, the conflict continues to uproot the lives of tens of thousands of civilians. In recent months, a wave of suicide attacks, a new spike in violence, and military counter-operations have hit civilians in the north-east, particularly in Borno State, the epicentre of the crisis. Since January, 133,789 people have been forced from their homes, a 6.4 per cent increase compared to last year.

