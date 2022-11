Highlights

• In 2022, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 3,352 users from 105 organizations across eight sites. The ETS continues to provide security communications services in 10 locations.

• The ETS extended internet connectivity for responders in Ngala and Gwoza by installing a portable connectivity device.

• The ETS deployed with a WFP FITTEST specialist to Banki and Ngala to conduct solar power assessments as part of a project across nine field offices.