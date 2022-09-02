Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #70 (Reporting period: 01/08/2022 to 31/08/2022)

Led by the World Food Programme (WFP), the ETS was activated in North-East Nigeria in November 2016 in response to the protection crisis. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

• In 2022, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,958 users from 98 organizations across eight sites. Further, the ETS is providing security communications services to 1,367 humanitarian responders in ten sites across north-east Nigeria.

• To support the safety and security of humanitarian staff in the field, the ETS programmed 12 handheld radios and trained 11 responders on VHF radio communication procedures.

• The ETS is partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to implement solar power solutions in eight humanitarian hubs in north-east Nigeria to overcome issues caused by the global fuel crisis and regional insecurity.

Activities

Coordination

The ETS is partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to implement solar power solutions in eight humanitarian hubs in north-east Nigeria. The hubs currently run on 24/7 generator power to meet communications and accommodation needs, due to the unavailability of grid power. Challenges including the global fuel crisis and security issues in north-east Nigeria are impacting on the ability to keep the generators running.

Solar solutions sourced and installed by the ETS will overcome these challenges.

Internet connectivity

Since the beginning of the year, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,958 users from 98 organizations, including 17 UN agencies and 81 NGOs across eight sites in North-East Nigeria.

The ETS team deployed to Banki twice: from 8-10 August to conduct VSAT maintenance and from 17-19 August to conduct further VSAT maintenance activities and install a portable satellite terminal (BGAN) in the hub.

The ETS team remotely resolved VSAT satellite issues in response to service interruptions in Damasak, Gwoza, Banki, and Monguno.