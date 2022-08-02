Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #69 (Reporting period: 01/07/2022 to 31/07/2022)

The ETS was activated in North-East Nigeria in November 2016 in response to the protection crisis. As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the ETS in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

• In 2022, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,752 users from 96 organizations across eight sites. Further, the ETS is providing security communications services to over 1,300 humanitarian responders in ten sites across north-east Nigeria.

• Following the re-opening of the humanitarian hub in Dikwa in June, the ETS conducted an oversight mission to ensure the VHF radio and remote Security Operations Centre (SOC) equipment were working optimally, as well as to conduct network maintenance for the Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) section of the humanitarian hub.

• From 26 to 29 June, the ETS team conducted a mission in Gwoza to re-install security communications equipment and take an inventory of ETS equipment.