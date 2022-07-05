Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #68 (Reporting period: 01/06/2022 to 30/06/2022)

The ETS was activated in North-East Nigeria in November 2016 in response to the protection crisis. As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the ETS in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

In 2022 so far, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,525 users from 93 organizations. Further, the ETS is providing security communications services to over 1,367 humanitarian responders in ten sites across north east Nigeria.

ETS security communications and connectivity services have been reactivated in the humanitarian hub in Dikwa as of 14 June. Humanitarian activities have now resumed at the hub after a security incident caused its closure in March 2021.