Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #67 (Reporting period: 01/05/2022 to 31/05/2022)

Highlights

In 2022, the ETS has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,262 users from 91 organizations. Further, the ETS is providing security communications services to over 1,367 humanitarian responders in nine sites across north east Nigeria.

The ETS in Nigeria has fully decommissioned the VSAT terminal set up in the Red Roof humanitarian hub in Maiduguri since 2017 as part of the long-standing contribution from ETC partner, the Government of Luxembourg.