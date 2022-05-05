Nigeria

Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #66 (Reporting period: 01/04/2022 to 30/04/2022)

Highlights

·Since the beginning of the year, the ETS team has provided reliable internet connectivity services to 2,031 users from 88 humanitarian organizations across 10 sites in North-East Nigeria.

·The team conducted maintenance activities on connectivity equipment in Bama, Banki, Damasak, Gwoza, Ngala and Maiduguri to improve services for responders.

·The ETS team is ready to re-launch ETS connectivity and security communication services in the humanitarian hub in Dikwa, which has been closed since March 2021 due to a security incident.

·All operational information on the ETS in Nigeria – including dashboards, infographics and factsheets – can be found on the ETC website.

