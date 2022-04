Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #64 (Reporting period: 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2022)

Highlights

• In March, the ETS team provided reliable internet connectivity services to 1,822 users from 86 humanitarian organizations across 10 sites in NorthEast Nigeria.

• The team conducted maintenance activities on connectivity equipment in Bama, Banki, Damasak, Maiduguri and Monguno to improve services for responders.

• The ETS continued to install connectivity and security communications equipment in the humanitarian hub in Dikwa, to prepare for its reopening. The hub has been closed since a security incident occurred in March 2021.