Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #64 (Reporting period: 01/02/2022 to 28/02/2022)

The ETS was activated in North-East Nigeria in November 2016 in response to the protection crisis. As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the ETS in Nigeria, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response. ETS Nigeria SitReps are issued monthly.

Highlights

• In February, the ETS team provided reliable internet connectivity services to 1,497 users from 73 humanitarian organizations across 10 sites in NorthEast Nigeria.

• The team conducted maintenance of connectivity equipment in Banki, Gwoza, Maiduguri and Monguno to improve services for responders.

• The ETS started installation and configuration of connectivity and security communications equipment in the humanitarian hub in Dikwa, to prepare for its re-opening. The hub has been closed since a security incident occurred in March 2021.