Nigeria
Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #63 (Reporting period: 01/01/2022 to 31/01/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
• In January, the ETS team provided reliable internet connectivity services to 1,051 users from 63 humanitarian organizations across 10 sites in North-East Nigeria.
• The team upgraded connectivity equipment in all seven locations – Banki,
Bama, Damasak, Gwoza, Maiduguri,
Monguno and Ngala – where it provides connectivity services in Borno state.
• To prepare for the re-opening of the humanitarian hub in Dikwa, the ETS commenced prepositioning and configuration of connectivity and security communications equipment.