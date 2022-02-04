Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #63 (Reporting period: 01/01/2022 to 31/01/2021)

Highlights

• In January, the ETS team provided reliable internet connectivity services to 1,051 users from 63 humanitarian organizations across 10 sites in North-East Nigeria.

• The team upgraded connectivity equipment in all seven locations – Banki,

Bama, Damasak, Gwoza, Maiduguri,

Monguno and Ngala – where it provides connectivity services in Borno state.

• To prepare for the re-opening of the humanitarian hub in Dikwa, the ETS commenced prepositioning and configuration of connectivity and security communications equipment.