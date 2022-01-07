Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #62 (Reporting period: 01/12/2021 to 31/12/2021)

Highlights

·The ETS continues to provide reliable internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided internet connectivity to more than 3,642 users from 104 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

·The team conducted a mission to Damasak to assess connectivity equipment in preparation for the re-opening of the humanitarian hub, following the closure of the hub in April due to heightened insecurity.

·The ETS in Nigeria achieved a user satisfaction rate of 95 percent in 2021 – a record breaking 900 respondents took part in the survey.

·All operational information on the ETS in Nigeria – including dashboards, infographics and factsheets – can be found on the ETC website.