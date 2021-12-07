Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #61 (Reporting period 01/11/2021 to 30/11/2021)

Highlights

·The ETS continues to provide reliable internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided internet connectivity to more than 3,543 users from 104 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

·The team conducted an assessment mission to Dikwa to re-establish ETS services in the humanitarian hub, following the attack in March.

·The ETS held the 2021 user satisfaction survey to gather feedback on its services and activities – a record breaking 900 respondents took part. The survey report is forthcoming.

·All operational information on the ETS in Nigeria – including dashboards, infographics and factsheets – can be found on the ETC website.