Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #60 (Reporting period 01/10/2021 to 31/10/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided internet connectivity to more than 3,313 users from 101 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• This month, the ETS conducted missions to Banki, Damaturu, Gwoza and Ngala to carry out corrective maintenance on connectivity and security communications equipment.

• The ETS conducted technical training sessions on setting up VHF radios, installing satellite phones and VHF tracking software.