Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #59 (Reporting period 01/09/2021 to 30/09/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,183 users from 100 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• This month, the ETS conducted missions to Bama, Banki, Damasak, Gwoza, Monguno, and Ngala to carry out corrective maintenance on connectivity equipment.

• The ETS registered all VHF radios used by humanitarians in North-East Nigeria on a tracking software system to ensure devices are accounted for and optimized.