Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #58 (Reporting period 01/08/2021 to 31/08/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 3,002 users from 96 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• This month, the ETS conducted two technical training sessions for Security Operations Centre(SOC) operators in Maiduguri and Yola.

• In August, the ETS programmed 34 VHF radios for 10 humanitarian organizations to improve the communication network between staff in the region.