Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #57 (Reporting period 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,846 users from 93 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• This month, the ETS conducted four training sessions on basic VHF radio use for 66 humanitarians in Maiduguri.

• In July, the ETS supported the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) mission to Nigeria to implement the Remote Security Operations Centre (RSOC) project.