Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #56 (Reporting period 01/06/2021 to 30/06/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,676 users from 91 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• The ETS deployed to Damaturu to upgrade the VHF system in the Security Operations Centre (SOC).

• In June, the ETS conducted assessments in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Damaturu and Maiduguri to explore the need for services for communities.