Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #55 (Reporting period 01/05/2021 to 31/05/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,498 users from 89 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• The ETS programmed 18 radios for humanitarians in North-East Nigeria in May.

• In May, the ETS conducted a pre-assessment in seven Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri to explore the need for services for communities.