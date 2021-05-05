Nigeria Crisis - ETS Situation Report #54 (Reporting period 01/04/2021 to 30/04/2021)

Highlights

• The ETS continues to provide reliable Internet connectivity and security communications services to the response community in 10 sites. Since the beginning of the year, the team has provided Internet connectivity to more than 2,382 users from 87 organizations across North-East Nigeria.

• The ETS programmed 21 radios for humanitarians in North-East Nigeria in April.

• In April, the ETS completed the relocation of security telecommunications equipment to the ETS prefab in a third-party site.